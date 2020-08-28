Nathaniel Julius 'deprived of a future': Ramaphosa sends condolences
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday asked residents of Eldorado Park to assist the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to establish the circumstances around the “tragic” death of teenager Nathaniel Julius.
“The violent death of any young person is a matter of concern,” said Ramaphosa. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and neighbours of Nathaniel who has, as a 16-year-old, been deprived of a future and whose tragic death has given rise to anger and unrest in a community that deserves better.”
While communities have a right to express dissent, the president said, anger should not spill over into action that could worsen the trauma already experienced by citizens.
Ipid was probing “the culpability or otherwise of any member or members of the SA Police Service in the tragic incident which took place on Wednesday evening, August 26 2020,” said Ramaphosa. “Justice can only prevail if community workers work with our criminal justice system to address alleged injustice or abuse.”
Police minister Bheki Cele visited the Julius family on Friday and met community representatives. He said that should any police officer be found responsible, they would be dealt with like any ordinary South African.
Ramaphosa also called on Eldorado Park residents and on authorities at municipal and provincial level to work together more closely to address underlying socio-economic challenges in the area, including the fight against crime.
Members of the Eldorado Park community clashed violently with police on August 27 2020. The community was protesting against the death of a 16-year-old disabled teenager, who was allegedly killed by a police officer. Four community members were arrested for public violence, after at least three police officers were injured. #EldoradoPark #Protests #EldoradoParkProtests