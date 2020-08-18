South Africa

NSFAS deregisters 5,000 students

18 August 2020 - 07:23

About 5,000 students have been deregistered by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for the 2020 academic year. 

The scheme said it decided to unfund the 5,000 as it was discovered that their total household family income was above the R350,000 threshold...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
Human hair to the rescue: Hair is being used to soak up Mauritius oil spill
X