NSFAS deregisters 5,000 students
About 5,000 students have been deregistered by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) for the 2020 academic year.
The scheme said it decided to unfund the 5,000 as it was discovered that their total household family income was above the R350,000 threshold...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.