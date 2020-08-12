'Vindicated' Danny Msiza awaits ANC decision
ANC Limpopo heavyweight Danny Msiza says he is vindicated by the high court judgment that reviewed and set aside adverse findings against him on the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.
Msiza yesterday told Sowetan that the court judgment further proved that every citizen of the country should be presumed innocent until proven guilty...
