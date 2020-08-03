'We won't stop a hug a day': teacher makes 'hugging curtain' for pupils

One of the hardest parts of the coronavirus pandemic for many people has been the isolation from loved ones and strict social distancing preventing the comforting feeling of being able to hug and hold those you adore.

But this hasn’t stopped a Bloemfontein teacher who developed a “hugging curtain” from coming up with next best thing to a “real hug”.

Johnel Cronjé, who has been a teacher for the past 34 years, said she created the plastic sheet with improvised armholes to allow pupils to continue with the daily ritual – giving out hugs.

Cronjé said she always had a passion for teaching and education and always tries her best to lay a strong foundation in the lives of her pupils at a young age.

“This is where values ​​are established and where life skills are learnt. This is the most important area of a child’s life to make a difference because it affects their entire outlook on life.

“Children might not remember the fine details of what they were taught, but they remember the love, care and the unconditional acceptance.”

Cronjé said she is the head of department of the primary school section at Martie du Plessis School, a parallel-medium school for pupils with special education needs following the mainstream (CAPS) curriculum from grades R-12.

“It is a very challenging career and every year brings its own challenges, but you never stop learning and that’s what makes it exciting.”