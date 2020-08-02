South Africa

KZN teachers suspended for 'love affair' with pupil

By Iavan Pijoos - 02 August 2020 - 12:22
According to the department, one of the educators from the technical high school was caught by other teachers kissing the pupil in the library toilet.
According to the department, one of the educators from the technical high school was caught by other teachers kissing the pupil in the library toilet.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has suspended two teachers for allegedly being involved in a relationship with a pupil at their school.

According to the department, one of the educators, from an Umlazi high school was caught by other teachers kissing the pupil in the library toilet.

The pupil confirmed that she had been in a relationship with the two teachers at the school.

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said the department had a “zero tolerance” for educators who abused their profession to take advantage of pupils.

“We have always said that the vast majority of our educators are consummate professionals who are committed to the teaching profession, but there are those who are still hell-bent to tarnish the image of the otherwise noble profession,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Pupil fatally stabbed, teacher in assault rap, mass 'poisoning': a week in Gauteng's classrooms

A grade 10 pupil has been stabbed to death by another, a teacher has been filmed assaulting a pupil and 39 pupils were hospitalised due to suspected ...
News
5 months ago

Matric pupil suspended for assaulting teacher after school closure

A grade 12 pupil has been suspended with immediate effect after a teacher was assaulted at Motswedi Secondary School near Zeerust in the North West ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some
X