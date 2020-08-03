Pupils with comorbidities must produce proof when applying for exemption
Pupils with comorbidities must produce a medical certificate when they apply for partial or full exemption from compulsory school attendance.
This is according to the updated government gazette for education signed by basic education minister Angie Motshekga.
The updated gazette published on Sunday stated the school and the district office must immediately be informed when a pupil has to self-isolate at home after displaying symptoms of Covid-19 or after testing positive for the coronavirus.
In a case where the pupil tested positive at school and the school is aware of the results, the school must immediately inform the parents or caregivers and request them to fetch the child from school.
The school must also advise the parents to refer the pupil to a medical practitioner, and to keep the pupil self-isolated or quarantined at home.
A parent or caregiver may choose not to send a pupil to school for reasons that may include:
- Any medical condition of the pupil, including comorbidities.
- Anxiety and fear related to Covid-19, concern for family members who are over the age of 60, or concern for family members with comorbidities.
- A preference for the pupil receiving learning and teaching instruction through the online or virtual platforms provided by an independent institution which is not related to the school at which the child is registered.
- A preference for the pupil receiving learning and teaching instruction through the online or virtual platforms provided by the school.
- An application for home education and deregistration of a pupil from the school.
The government gazette states that either full or partial exemption from school attendance must be accompanied by a commitment from the parent that they take full responsibility for the child’s continued learning at home.
