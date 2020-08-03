'I've sort of given up': Matrics feel even more pressure after one-week break

After an unexpected week's break, matrics say they are feeling more pressured as they head rapidly towards the end of the year.

Not only is there the pressure of life during a global pandemic, pupils who spoke to SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE on Monday said there was additional stress because of losing even more of the school year due to the one-week shutting down of schools last week.

A 19-year-old Bongani Lubisi, from Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, said the break was unnecessary as it only brought more pressure to bear.

He said although he had been doing some schooling at home, his living conditions made this hard.

“It is hard to study at home, especially now when most people are not working and sitting at home. It puts more pressure on us. Neighbours are always playing loud music and making noise because everyone is at home,” he said.