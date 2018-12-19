Newscaster Bingwa parts ways with SABC

Bongani Bingwa has left his SABC TV show.

The charismatic newscaster joined the public broadcaster nine months ago amid much fanfare as a big signing to bolster their television news coverage.

He joined the SABC News team to co-host the 6pm to 9pm weekday slot with Francis Herd on SABC News on DStv.

However, Sowetan has learnt that Bingwa left the job two weeks ago following a disagreement with his bosses.

He is replaced by Arabile Gumede. Sources at the SABC claim that Bingwa had asked to have his work hours reduced and in return the broadcaster wanted to reduce his salary. The two parties deadlocked on the issue.

Bingwa was among the highest-paid presenters at the broadcaster.

SABC spokesperson Neo Momodu said they have broken ties with the Full View TV show host.

"The SABC can confirm that Mr Bongani Bingwa is no longer scheduled on SABC News due to the parties reaching an amicable agreement to part ways," Momodu.

"The SABC would like to put on record that there was no dispute over money. Mr Bingwa requested to be released from his contract for personal reasons."

When contacted for comment, Bingwa also denied walking out but said he has been on leave "for a couple of weeks now".