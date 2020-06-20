New Development Bank provides S.A with R17 bln COVID-19 loan

"The COVID-19 emergency program loan to South Africa will be provided in response to the urgent request and immediate financing needs of the South African government," the Treasury said in a statement.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is expected to unveil an emergency budget with major changes to spending and revenue forecasts in parliament on Wednesday.

The government this week further relaxed two months of tough restrictions as it looks to support the economy.

After detecting its first case in March, infections and deaths have spread across South Africa. As of Friday the country had 87,715 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,831 deaths.

Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are members of the New Development Bank.