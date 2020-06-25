ANALYSIS | Mboweni delivers a brutal budget: Minister warns SA needs deep spending cuts or risk ‘bankruptcy’

Already, Mboweni pointed out that 21c in every rand of tax collected goes to service the government debt – so that money is going to pay bondholders, rather than to fund social services or infrastructure. Already, the government is spending almost as much on the interest bill as it is on healthcare.

It can only get worse – the issue is how much worse. Wednesday’s budget outlined a “passive scenario” in which government does nothing to avert the debt crisis and the debt ratio climbs to 106% in 2023/24 and keeps climbing, to 140% within a few years. That’s the sovereign debt crisis scenario that Mboweni has been warning of. On Wednesday he drew on biblical quotes about wide vs narrow gates that SA could choose to go through. And he said: “If we remain passive, economic growth will stagnate. Our debt will spiral inexorably upwards and debt service cost will crowd out public spending on education and other policy priorities ... Eventually the gains of the democratic era would be lost.”

A sovereign debt crisis would see the country unable to pay back the interest or principal on its borrowings. “If we do not act now, we will shortly get there. The results are devastating,” said Mboweni, pointing to the way a debt crisis would skyrocket interest rates and drive up inflation across the economy, as in Argentina and Zimbabwe.

Clearly he managed to persuade the cabinet of the devastation – and the need to opt instead for the “active scenario” in which the deficit is brought down in the next couple of years and the debt stabilises at 87.4% in 2023/24.

That is going to need the “zero-based budgeting” Mboweni has spoken of, in which government departments get rid of projects and programmes that aren’t priorities or are wasteful or unworkable. It’s going to need firm commitment on the part of the government that it hasn’t shown until now – which is why many may be sceptical about its ability to do so.