Eskom generation units repaired

Eskom says its teams have successfully recovered four generation units that had broken down over the past few days, which will result in a much improved generation system over the next few days.

“Our teams worked around the clock to return to service the units that had broken down at Kendal, Lethabo, Tutuka and Majuba power stations,” the utility said on Thursday evening.

A generation unit at Duvha was also expected to return to service last night.

“These extraordinary efforts of our teams, in the challenging working environment brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, added more than 3,000MW to the generation system,” Eskom said.

The utility also thanked South Africans for using electricity sparingly over the past two days.

“While the system is in a much better shape to meet demand over the next few days, we urge the public to continue managing consumption responsibly by switching off non-essential appliances to maintain the integrity of the system.”

