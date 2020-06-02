How parole will help fight novel Covid-19 pandemic

Correctional facilities around the world frequently suffer from overcrowding. By design of these facilities, offenders are in close contact with each other on an almost constant basis.

What some may also see as peculiar, offenders carry novel health challenges thus making correctional facilities uniquely vulnerable to diseases such as Covid-19.

This will mean that the risk inherent to increasing offender population during an epidemic becomes grave and can never be overlooked.

Resolutely, the United Nations Commission for Human Rights made a call, advising states to put measures in place to protect those in detention and to find appropriate means to reduce inmate population, in particular, low risk offenders and those who are at risk of contracting the virus.