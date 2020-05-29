Pardoning of prisoners clashes with restorative justice principles

The initial response of the department of correctional services (DCS) to the Covid-19 pandemic was to suspend all visits to correctional centres for 30 days and to maintain social distancing.

However, with the rapid spread of the virus in these overcrowded centres - there are said to be about 43,000 more inmates than beds available in correctional facilities - a more drastic measure was needed to flatten the curve.

On May 8, the presidency announced the special placement on parole of about 19,000 low-risk sentenced offenders across the country, which would decrease the prison population by about 12%.

The release of offenders during the Covid-19 crisis is not unique to South Africa - many countries have pardoned thousands of prisoners in order to convert prisons into medical facilities or to create social distancing.

Recently, the DCS reported that of the 243 correctional facilities in SA, 157 are technically underpopulated, while 77 are more than 150% full.

The question, therefore, is why release offenders on special parole if there are facilities that have capacity?

After screening the selected categories of sentenced offenders for Covid-19 symptoms, they could be moved to underpopulated centres to create space in the overpopulated ones. These low-risk individuals can be kept separate from offenders already housed in the centre, including violent offenders.