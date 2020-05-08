Idiots' right to be stupid doesn't trump others' right to life

I only ventured above ground when winter ended and snow - oh terror of terrors! - finally disappeared.

This is the story I related to my kids recently after they complained that staying at home felt like prison.

So I said count your blessings. This is nothing compared to being alone in a snow-drenched city.

But my kids still thought the lockdown was too much. I can understand the sentiment. We are animals, after all.

Every now and then the natural instinct to want to venture out, run down the street with careless abandon, will manifest. Natural as that instinct might be, we have to sometimes suppress it.

I am glad the president has relaxed some lockdown restrictions. But I am equally concerned. Some time ago we were told that we couldn't buy readily cooked meals from stores, including pies and roast chicken.

The explanation was that the cooking was done in an uncontrolled environment. These conditions were conducive to the speedy spread of the virus. The ban made sense. With the new proclamation, we are now allowed to order from Uber Eats. What has changed?

The relaxation of some rules doesn't seem to be backed by any scientific evidence.

Then there were those morons in Cape Town who, on the very first day marking the relaxation of the rules, rushed to the promenade in huge numbers. With no masks, they mingled as if they were at a party.

Everyone has a democratic right to be stupid. But I do mind if their stupidity might just speed up the spread of the virus.

Don't act on instinct. Think.