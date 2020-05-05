IN PICTURES | Cape Town surfers protest against lockdown restrictions
Police arrested a protester in Muizenberg in Cape Town during a peaceful protest by surfers against the lockdown restrictions.
Sunday Times photographer Esa Alexander was there to capture events.
Police want to arrest a surfer on his bicycle but then makes daring getaway.Police give chase but the cyclist/surfer got away @TimesLIVE @MuizenbergProp pic.twitter.com/QvisNZqgfy— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) May 5, 2020
Police arrested a protester at Muizenberg during a peaceful surfer protest against the lockdown restrictions @CapeTown @TimesLIVE @surfers pic.twitter.com/8MKAfO1uKo— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) May 5, 2020
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.