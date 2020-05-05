South Africa

IN PICTURES | Cape Town surfers protest against lockdown restrictions

By Esa Alexander - 05 May 2020 - 12:29
A police officer arrests a protester at the Muizenberg beach for contravening lockdown regulations.
Image: Esa Alexander

Police arrested a protester in Muizenberg in Cape Town during a peaceful protest by surfers against the lockdown restrictions.

Sunday Times photographer Esa Alexander was there to capture events.

Surfers gather on a beach in Muizenberg to protest against lockdown restrictions.
Image: Esa Alexander
Tired of the stage 4 regulations, surfers protested at a Muizenberg beach.
Image: Esa Alexander
Surfers greet with the new elbow touch to maintain social distancing.
Image: Esa Alexander
Surfers put on masks and warm clothing for their protest in Muizenberg.
Image: Esa Alexander

Paddler attacked by shark at East London beach says he'll stay out of those waters for now

It's not every day that a person has a close encounter with a shark and lives to tell the tale.
News
4 months ago

Surfer dies after washing onto rocks at Eastern Cape beach, weather warnings issued

An experienced surfer died at Seal Point, Cape St Francis, on Christmas Day.
News
4 months ago

