Drivers and passengers relieved after walk-in sanitiser is installed at taxi rank

The rank and the taxis were disinfected and there were also sanitising machines for passengers to use.

Mkhize, who drives between Bree rank in the Johannesburg city centre and Randburg, said their safety was not guaranteed as they transported anyone who needed the service.

"I am very happy about the disinfection of taxis especially the machines at the entrance to sanitise passengers."

Another taxi driver, Sizwe Mchunu, said they always see in the news the number of people who are killed by coronavirus. "I was always concerned about my safety because I have a family to take care of. I am happy to see that something is being done to protect us from the virus," he said.

The launch was also a relief for passengers as well. Duduzile Shabalala, 49, said the sanitising booth and machines were a good idea as there was a lot of movement at the taxi rank.

"No one knows who has the virus or not. I think such measures will put many people at ease," Shabalala said.