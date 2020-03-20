Working from home becomes reality, thanks to coronavirus

Thanks to the growing fears around the rapid spread of coronavirus, many professionals have been ordered by their employers to start working from home with immediate effect.

To some people this is a long overdue development. With the current level of technological sophistication, many people really don't need to go to the office.

Had companies started allowing their charges to work from home, they would have made huge savings in terms of expenses related to keeping an office running. We have the internet, we have video conferencing - so why do we need to go to the office?

Yes, there are some jobs that need physical contact between colleagues, but professional assignments don't.

At any rate, here we are now, forced to work from home by this scary virus. To many this is going to be a challenge. They do not have the discipline to work without direct supervision.

Having been working from home since 2013, I can tell you how challenging it was in the first year.

Even when we are expected to get out of bed and head for the office, it's always tempting to extend the stay in bed for that extra "five minutes", which can extend to an hour, especially if you don't have to drop kids at school, and you have a partner whose schedule is equally flexible.

I just mentioned in passing the word "discipline".