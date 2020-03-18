Italy rushes new doctors into service as coronavirus deaths rise above 2,500

Italy will rush 10,000 student doctors into service, scrapping their final exams, in an effort to help the struggling health service cope with the coronavirus which claimed another 345 lives.

The death toll rose to 2,503 over the past 24 hours, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the total number of confirmed cases increased to 31,506 from a previous 27,980 — the largest number outside China.

The crisis has pushed hospitals to breaking point at the epicentre of the contagion in northern Italy and left other regions scrambling to strengthen their own health systems as the number of infected rises nationwide.

“Lombardy is on the point of collapse. All the intensive care beds and respirators are being used,” said Matteo Salvini, head of the League party which governs the wealthy region.

A potentially dangerous development is the rise in cases in the province of Milan, up by 343 in the last 24 hours to 2,326. The 17% rise compares with a much smaller increase of 11% in Lombardy as a whole.

The epidemic has so far taken a relatively light toll on Italy's main cities, but there are now 964 confirmed cases in the densely populated financial capital which numbers 1.4 million residents.