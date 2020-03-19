South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SA Medical Association holds Q&A on coronavirus

By TimesLIVE - 19 March 2020 - 18:19

The SA Medical Association will hold a question and answer session on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday evening.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize will also be present at the session.

On Thursday afternoon President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the total number of Covid-19 cases in SA had climbed to 150.

Ramaphosa said the increase was “concerning because that already tells us if you extrapolate that, it could start rising in greater numbers”.

He said the rise reinforced the government’s call for social distancing to slow the spread of the virus.

Following the expansion of nationwide routine testing for SARS-CoV-2 in public and private laboratories, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, will start to function as a reference and surveillance laboratory for Covid-19.

This will include resolving unusual results and providing other laboratory functions. The NICD will also test routine surveillance samples to monitor the spread of Covid-19 across SA.

The NICD said most of the new cases were recorded in Gauteng, the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. One new case was reported in Mpumalanga.

Coronavirus shoves PSL action behind closed doors

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa has given the Premier Soccer League the go-ahead to play games behind closed doors.
Sport
1 day ago

#Coronavirus: Trevor Noah and other celebrities who are social distancing

In SA, 116 people have tested positive for Covid-19
S Mag
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X