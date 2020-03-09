South Africa

Eastern Cape matrics get a chance to write final exams in Xhosa

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 09 March 2020 - 15:11
Eastern Cape learners will have a chance to write exams in Xhosa
Eastern Cape learners will have a chance to write exams in Xhosa
Image: paylessimages / 123RF Stock Photo

Eastern Cape matric pupils will soon be able to write final examination in Xhosa.

This decision was approved by the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) when they met on Thursday last week to discuss a number of topics affecting the basic education sector. The council approved the implementation of the bilingual examination for the national senior certificate, starting in the Eastern Cape.

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga said, however, all preparatory work would be subjected to the mandatory period of 18 months before the bilingual examination in the Eastern Cape can be effected.

"The province has conducted research and provided evidence that their learners could be struggling with English as a language of teaching and learning, hence the underachievement [in matric exams]. The province proposed an examination in both English and isiXhosa in grade 12," Motshekga said.

She said the CEM supports the proposal because chapter nine of the NDP (National Development Plan) advocates for improving educational, training and innovation. The issue of languages advancement is covered under the sub-heading "Curriculum, incentives, inclusivity and language issues", which recommends that learners' home languages be used as a language of learning and teaching for longer term plans.

"There is a huge body of current research on African languages that confirms that orthographies and the linguistic structures of African languages are unique and different to the English language," she said.

She said the CEM has referred the matter to the heads of education committee to consider the practical implications of implementing what Eastern Cape has started.

"We will take lessons from the Eastern Cape as we continue with implementation in other provinces," Motshekga said.

Education department to roll out entrepreneurship and employability learning in schools

The department of basic education is going ahead with the implementation of entrepreneurship and employability education. This was announced by ...
News
5 hours ago

Motshekga is messing up our children's education

Under Angie Motshekga, who has been at the helm of this ministry longer than any of the previous ministers, the most shocking things unheard of in ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
X