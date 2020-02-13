Fikile Mbalula wants full investigation into Roodepoort train crash

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has called for a full investigation into the cause of a train collision in Roodepoort, on the West Rand, which claimed the life of a passenger.

A Prasa Premier Classe passenger train collided with a stationary Transnet goods train between the Roodepoort and Horizon stations on Wednesday evening.

Five people were injured and transported to hospital.

According to the department of transport, 31 people, including 14 staff members, were on board when the train crashed.

Mbalula said the department would identify the cause of the crash and “devise strategies to minimise similar occurrences in future”.

Alternative transport was arranged to transport passengers to their destinations.