Fixing the economy only hope the ANC has of staying in power for much longer

The ANC needs to make 2020 the year of the economy. 'The economy, stupid' should be a phrase recited by every cadre and leader.

It should be the overriding theme of every event and gathering.

It should be the first agenda item of every meeting of the party's structures.

At 108 years old, if the liberation movement does not turn its rhetoric and plans into concrete actions, it is certifying and speeding up its decline.

People who are sympathetic to the ANC, and who continue to support and vote for the party, often argue that 25 yearsis not enough time to substantially reverse centuries of colonialism and unequal development.

Frankly speaking, this is a nonsensical argument.

The ANC has spent the bulk of its century-long existence on a mission to convince South Africa and the world that its vision for the country was the best.

It has dubbed itself the leader of society. By so doing it has piled on itself major expectations.

The ANC promised to deliver a better society than during apartheid, a humane and caring one that protects the dignity and promotes the wellbeing of all people.