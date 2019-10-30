SA heading for debt trap as we spend more than we earn: Tito Mboweni

SA is set to spend more to service its debt than it does on health care.

Figures contained in the medium-term budget policy statement [mini-budget] tabled by finance minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday show consolidated government expenditure will reach R6.3-trillion over the next three years.

A staggering R796bn of this will go towards servicing the country’s debt, which is now at R3-trillion and will balloon to R4.5-trillion in the next three years.

As tax revenue falls and expenditure increases – driven by bailouts to struggling state-owned entities – national debt is heading to more than 70% of GDP.

“On our current trajectory, by the end of the three-year framework, debt service costs will be bigger than spending on health and economic development,” Mboweni said in his speech.

Mboweni warned that SA will get caught in a dept trap if urgent and drastic cost-cutting measures are not put in place.