Electricity pole stuck smack in the middle of new road

A newly tarred R10.5m road has an electricity pole stuck right in the middle of it.

But municipality officials in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, say it is not a crisis.

The tarring of the road from Zone S to Zone Q Lebowakgomo started in May and was scheduled to be completed and operating by October 22.

The Lepelle-Nkumpi municipal spokesperson Khali Maphoso yesterday told Sowetan the situation was "not that bad because the road is not officially opened".

"We have written to Eskom applying for the electric pole to be removed and the process is underway. The completed road will be open in the next two months," he said.

However, Maphoso failed to respond when asked who was going to pay the costs for the removal of the pole.

He also couldn't explain why the pole wasn't removed before tar was laid around it.

"I will respond when I get to the office," he said.