Job-hunting? Here’s how you can ace getting that new job

The job hunt is getting harder and harder - whether you are looking for new opportunities online or trying to avoid getting duped by promising job prospects.

So what can you do to ensure that your next job application is not only a success but a job that you will fit right into?

Here are some top tips from HR Company Solutions director Madeleine Smit.

What makes the perfect CV?

“Put some effort into your CV to make it stand out – there are lots of brilliant templates that you can use that have a design quality that will make your CV stand out,” says Smit.

She advises applicants to add a photo of themselves to help leave a mark on employers. “Don’t include your matric certificate and documents pertaining to your studies unless the recruiter or company ask for that level of information – keep your CV short and to the point.”

Smit also adds that when adding your hobbies and interests, it helps the employers understand how you will fit into the company culture.