Job-hunting? Here’s how you can ace getting that new job
The job hunt is getting harder and harder - whether you are looking for new opportunities online or trying to avoid getting duped by promising job prospects.
So what can you do to ensure that your next job application is not only a success but a job that you will fit right into?
Here are some top tips from HR Company Solutions director Madeleine Smit.
What makes the perfect CV?
“Put some effort into your CV to make it stand out – there are lots of brilliant templates that you can use that have a design quality that will make your CV stand out,” says Smit.
She advises applicants to add a photo of themselves to help leave a mark on employers. “Don’t include your matric certificate and documents pertaining to your studies unless the recruiter or company ask for that level of information – keep your CV short and to the point.”
Smit also adds that when adding your hobbies and interests, it helps the employers understand how you will fit into the company culture.
Making a lasting impression
Smit advises that new job seekers need to research the companies that they are planning on joining. Other than knowing what products they offer and knowing the company structure, Smit says you should also go in with a few questions on the company before you go in for the interview.
“Not things like leave and taking time off but more focused on what they are about, what their long-term objectives are and the company culture.”
Tips to stay on your toes while online job-hunting
When you have an online CV, Smit advises that you regularly update your details on whatever platform you are using. It is also advisable to check that the site you are using is legitimate.
“If it is on social media, rather ask potential recruiters or employees to contact you via e-mail or message before passing along your CV,” Smit warns, “Phone the company if you see something online and be sure that they are legitimately looking or have that role open.”
Stay away from scammers
It goes without saying that if you are being asked to pay for your job interview, the uniform or training then it is probably a scam. Smit adds that such ploys are usually a big sign of people trying to take advantage of you.
"If you haven’t actually applied for the job but someone is contacting you and offering a job, this might not be legitimate. Keep a record of where you apply,” says Smit, “Be aware of your skills and don’t take an opportunity that isn’t comparable to what you currently do or where you are heading in terms of career growth,” she says.