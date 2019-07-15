Three steps on how to manage the risks that come with buying Bitcoin

Step two: protect yourself from hackers

Great security doesn't stop with finding a reputable company. If you don’t do your part to protect your account, no amount of backend security will prevent hackers from stealing your Bitcoin.

It’s a bit like keeping your home safe. Even a state of the art door lock won’t keep you safe if you leave the door wide open. Remember, hackers tend to exploit the weakest link in any security system.

Here are a couple of suggestions when it comes to maintaining your own security:

Choosing a strong password: use an unusual, unique password with at least 16 alphanumeric characters, and never share it with anyone;

Turn on two-factor authentication: this means no one can access your account without access to your phone;

Protect your email account: use a secure, unique and complex password and turn on two-factor authentication; and

Lock your account: if you suspect your account is compromised, lock it.

Step three: learn to spot scams and phishing

Phishing attacks happen when criminals create a website or email that looks like it belongs to or comes from a trusted company. Using this imitation, they’re able to deceive you into giving them important details, including your login or payment information.

You might receive an email from what appears to be your Bitcoin Wallet provider asking you to check some recent activity. When you click the link in the email, it might ask you to re-enter your payment details. If you do this, hackers will most likely gain access to your information.

This isn't limited to Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies - phishing activity has been a growing concern across industries with an online presence.

They look real at first glance and ask customers to sign-in to their accounts. If someone does this, criminals can then log into their account and steal from it.

While it's not the fault of the company the phishers are pretending to be, phishing can still harm the reputation of a legitimate company because people may not understand that the attack came from elsewhere. The only step trustworthy companies can take is to try to educate everyone about phishing, but it’s up to you to take extra care of your access details.

To avoid becoming a victim to a phishing attack:

Always check the URL of a website before signing in or clicking on an ad;

Enter the URL directly rather than googling the company name;

Never share your password or payment details by email or message;

Pay attention to your intuition — if something feels wrong, double check it;

Don’t offer your details without reason and be careful with sensitive information (e.g. your PIN or password);

Check the address before replying to emails; and

If you’re unsure about a website, try signing in with a fake password and see where it takes you

To learn more about the risks that come with Bitcoin visit the Luno Learning Portal.

Luno is a cryptocurrency wallet and exchange provider, that makes protecting customers' money and data the top priority. With some of the world's most sophisticated Bitcoin security systems and a strong, proven track record they've never been compromised.

