WATCH | Wentworth man in hospital after shooting in street
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 44-year-old man was injured during a shooting incident on Woodville Road in Wentworth, Durban, on Monday.
Police confirmed that a video circulating on social media was related to the incident.
Cellphone footage taken by a resident, from behind the bars of a steel gate, show a number of men running and walking on Woodville Road.
A man can be heard shouting before gunshots go off, causing the men to scatter for cover.
Police have confirmed that a 44-year-old man was shot during an incident in Wentworth, south of Durban, on Monday evening. He was wounded and taken to hospital for medial attention. Police are investigating a case of attempted murder. @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/gjUwvO3pcA— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) September 3, 2019
Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police were investigating a case of attempted murder and discharging a firearm.
"We can confirm an incident that took place yesterday at 19:20 on Woodville Road in Wentworth, where 44-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to hospital."