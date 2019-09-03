South Africa

WATCH | Wentworth man in hospital after shooting in street

By Orrin Singh - 03 September 2019 - 13:51
A man was injured during a shooting incident in Wentworth in Durban. Stock image
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 44-year-old man was injured during a shooting incident on Woodville Road in Wentworth, Durban, on Monday. 

Police confirmed that a video circulating on social media was related to the incident. 

Cellphone footage taken by a resident, from behind the bars of a steel gate, show a number of men running and walking on Woodville Road. 

A man can be heard shouting before gunshots go off, causing the men to scatter for cover. 

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police were investigating a case of attempted murder and discharging a firearm. 

"We can confirm  an incident that took place yesterday at 19:20 on Woodville Road in Wentworth, where 44-year-old man was shot and wounded. He was taken to hospital." 

