WATCH | Wentworth man in hospital after shooting in street

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 44-year-old man was injured during a shooting incident on Woodville Road in Wentworth, Durban, on Monday.

Police confirmed that a video circulating on social media was related to the incident.

Cellphone footage taken by a resident, from behind the bars of a steel gate, show a number of men running and walking on Woodville Road.

A man can be heard shouting before gunshots go off, causing the men to scatter for cover.