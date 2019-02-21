Seven state cars burnt in protest over tarred road

Community members in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga, have set seven municipal cars on fire during a protest for a tarred road in their area.

The residents of Dwarsloop, who started protesting on Monday evening, torched the municipal vehicles on Tuesday as protests intensified. No arrests had been made by yesterday, Mpumalanga police said.

Spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said: "What we have is that the community decided to burn municipal property while demanding services ... we are asking anyone who might have information to come forward."

Dwarsloop enjoys better access to modern services, thanks to it being adjacent to the R40, the only commercial route through Bushbuckridge.

The community members' are demanding a tarred road leading to neighbouring rural villages, according to a local who asked not to be named.