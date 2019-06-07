Pailman's eyes full of tears at lack of award

Bernie Pailman is seething for missing out on winning at least one award during Boxing SA's award ceremony last month.

Pailman says he does not only train a number of boxers, who include SA and ABU bantamweight champion Ronald Malindi, but also employs and accommodates some of his charges at his company and facilities in Westbury, western Johannesburg.

He was nominated for the Trainer of the Year Award but his name fell by the wayside after it was discovered that he is registered with BSA as a seconder (an assistant trainer).

It is strange that Pailman has always been the chief corner man for his fighters when he is registered as a seconder.

He said: "I manage eight boxers, giving them work and also providing them accommodation. My eyes are full of tears because of not being acknowledged."

BSA confirmed yesterday that Pailman is only registered as a manager this year. Colleen MacAusland deservedly won the Manager of the Year Award.