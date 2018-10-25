Jobs for cash beneficiaries stay put

More than 50 employees who bought posts through a shocking jobs-for-cash scam at a Gauteng hospital have been allowed to remain as employees of the facility after they exposed senior officials who were implicated in the illegal operation.

This is according to Jerry Mosasane, the spokesperson for Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Jabulani, Soweto.

The Hawks are also investigating the scandal.

According to Mosasane, 111 disciplinary hearings were conducted at the hospital after reports that officials were selling posts for nurses, porters and clerks for amounts ranging from R2500 to R10000.

Mosasane said 52 people who had bought the posts were allowed to remain as employees after they co-operated with authorities by identifying senior officials who were involved in the scam.

The officials included a deputy director for nursing who was acting CEO of the facility at the time, human resources officials and line managers.