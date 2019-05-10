How we let heterosexuality destroy plight of women

There is a lovely little movie called Legally Blonde, which titillates the fantasies of white feminism.

You know, be a pretty, fair-haired girl with a gaggle of multiracial friends and exotic pets. The perfect (and often pink) starter pack in La-La Land for the supreme agent of change.

We see the same fleet of young, heeled superstars on Game of Thrones, Charlie's Angels and just about any movie that escapes the idea that women of colour can affect change.

But, I digress. Legally Blonde taught us a valuable lesson about how we tend to apply prejudices, especially in an era where reality superstar Kim Kardashian-West is using her influence to affect social change.

The idea that a young woman, famous for being naked and fussing over clothes for a living, could become a lawyer is somewhat insulting.