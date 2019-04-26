Husky voice leads the way for Luzipho

Being chewed up and spat out by University of Cape Town's prestigious SA College of Music is what has kept the fire burning for soul chanteuse Titi Luzipho.

The 27-year-old daughter of legendary musician Vuyilwa Qwesha-Luzipho dedicated her life to obtaining a jazz performance degree at UCT in 2010.

But it was all thrown back in her face. The Port Elizabeth-born singer was constantly rejected because of her husky voice until she had no fighting spirit left in her.

"I was made to feel inferior. 'Your voice is not good enough. You are not good enough'. But I pushed," she recalls.

"I hated that God had given me this gift and I was told no.

"The HOD at the time said 'I like you whatever, but you are not going to get anywhere with that voice. It's husky and it sounds ugly'.

"I was sent to an ENT [ear, nose and throat] specialist because they thought there was something wrong with my voice.