Bail for prison warders who help inmates escape

Two prison wardens arrested for allegedly helping 16 inmates escape from prison were granted bail of R5 000 on Friday.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the wardens from Johannesburg Medium A Correctional Centre would appear again in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court again on May 3.

They were arrested on Thursday for allegedly helping 16 awaiting trial inmates escape from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre - also known as Sun City prison.

The inmates removed part of a brick wall on April 9 and stacked some metal cupboards onto each other‚ leading to the hole in the wall. A wire mesh grill was cut and pushed backwards allowing for ample room for the 16 to make their way out.