Bail for prison warders who help inmates escape
Two prison wardens arrested for allegedly helping 16 inmates escape from prison were granted bail of R5 000 on Friday.
Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the wardens from Johannesburg Medium A Correctional Centre would appear again in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court again on May 3.
They were arrested on Thursday for allegedly helping 16 awaiting trial inmates escape from the Johannesburg Correctional Centre - also known as Sun City prison.
The inmates removed part of a brick wall on April 9 and stacked some metal cupboards onto each other‚ leading to the hole in the wall. A wire mesh grill was cut and pushed backwards allowing for ample room for the 16 to make their way out.
Nxumalo said three other officials have been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation.
“More officials may be suspended‚” he said.
Gauteng Correctional Services Commissioner Thakane Grace Molatedi is disappointed by the prison wardens and said it goes against their ethos and mandate.
“Those found guilty will face the full might of the law.”
Nxumalo added that 42 Correctional Services officials have been fired since January 2017 after finalising 1036 disciplinary cases for “various acts of misconduct”.