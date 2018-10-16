The Department of Correctional Services was mum on whether the prison warden who was filmed apparently drunk whilst on duty was still reporting for duty.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo told this publication that there was no clarity on whether the officer was under suspension pending the investigation against him.

"I checked with the investigator and [he] is not providing any information at this stage‚" said Nxumalo.

"We have instituted an investigation and we will inform the public once it has been concluded. We are taking this matter quite seriously‚" he said.

Nxumalo told this publication that the warden was from St Albans Correctional Services. He said the department was appalled by the video which circulated on social media. In the video‚ the prison warder is sitting on a chair with what appears to be a coat over his head.