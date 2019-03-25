Dark days for SA with dirty politics

It's always darkest before the dawn, so goes the proverb.

The message behind this saying is that one should not give up due to hardship as things tend to become harder before they get better.

Since President Cyril Ramaphosa's rise to power some 15 months ago, there has been much talk of a New Dawn for SA. But sometimes this seems far from being seen and experienced.

There are moments in our collective existence as a nation when it feels like the blanket of darkness that has engulfed our country since 2009 is far from lifting, that dusk will forever be with us.

Of course there are flickers of hope - the ongoing commission of inquiry into state capture as well as the public probe into alleged malfeasance at the Public Investment Commission are but two.

And then there are current developments that leave you believing the forces of darkness may actually succeed in preventing dawn.

The ongoing battle between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and state security minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba does not augur well for the struggle to rid our public institutions of corruption and the abuse of power for political and economic ends.