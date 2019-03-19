Varsity freedom is nice but sharing digs can be daunting

When I was in my first year of university my roommate would lock up her laptop and speakers in her wardrobe, blasting Jennifer's Hudson and Ne-Yo's Think Like a Man on full blast. This would go on for hours while she went out or until her laptop battery died. I still have no idea why she enjoyed tormenting me to this sociopathic degree.

The reason I'm bringing up this horrid memory is that I know the honeymoon period at university residences is now probably over. Unfortunately, the realisation is sinking in that you have to share a space with a total stranger for a full school year.

At first you ignored that your roommate never makes her bed or leaves her dishes dirty until a green species ends up growing on them. All you could think of was all the freedom you could enjoy away from parents and high school teachers.

You were distracted by the beer gardens, fresher's week and all the orientation fun that can be enjoyed in the first few weeks of university.

But now, it finally registers that your roommate doesn't switch off the lights at night and has friends visiting at all hours.

Your roommate takes your things without asking and doesn't actually ever return them.

You notice that your favourite top has been worn, even though you could swear you washed and folded it away a month ago.

You come back from school and find the door unlocked. You finish your shower and find a strange man sitting in your room, as if it's his house.

It just never ends.