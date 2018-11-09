Finally graduated, officially in queue of the unemployed

This week, after drawing the last monthly allowance from my bursary, I wrote the last exam for my degree. The pinnacle of my dedication to my studies.

I had imagined that as soon as I exited the examination centre, I would drive to the mall and buy myself new stilettos, a dark chocolate slab and some good wine.

Get a little tipsy and call everyone I love and tell them that I had done it!

But my day didn't turn out quite the way I had planned it.

There was a sudden and unexpected sadness that blanketed my path as I walked out of that examination centre. It took literally a few minutes for my mind to move from elation to anxiety.

It felt like I was experiencing a death of an era, and I knew very well that what was to be born thereafter was a heavy burden

to nurse.