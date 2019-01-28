Ramaphosa must do something about gross human rights violations in Zimbabwe

I grew up in Zimbabwe. And it's about time the world knew what is really going on in that country.

The Zimbabwean crisis involving human rights violations has shone a glaring light on SA's international relations or lack thereof.

To date, President Cyril Ramaphosa has merely called for the dropping of economic sanctions against Zimbabwe but has failed to address the loss of life and severe clampdown on civil rights.

This economic angle and subdued response from the government is not good enough given the fact that our bordering nation's unrest has already cost lives, with tensions escalating.

Ramaphosa needs to urge for calm and a cessation of the heavy-handed clampdown. The Zimbabwean government needs to facilitate a dialogue of national unity to bring different parties together. The SA government could facilitate this process. The time for not doing anything is over.

Thato Mlenzana,

University of the Western Cape