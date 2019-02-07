Demilitarise learning institutions

But only in countries with deficient or nonexistent democratic systems do you find such protests often resulting in blood-letting and other forms of violence.

SA is a thriving democracy where the right to protest is constitutionally guaranteed. Yet we still have protesters being shot down. If it is not by the police, it is by trigger-happy and ill-trained security guards.

Why private security guards, whose job is to protect students and the university's property, are allowed to carry guns with live ammunition on campus beats us.

Students are not criminals, they go to university with the aim of furthering their knowledge and securing themselves a better future. Even when they take to the streets, it is mostly with the aim of being heard, rather than that of causing havoc.

But a militaristic approach to such protests by security and the police often causes the tensions to boil over into physical violence.

The deceased student's life would have been spared had DUT, and other institutions of higher learning, banned lethal weapons from being used to quell protests.

We have a long history of violence emanating from decades of national oppression. It is time, 25 years after gaining freedom, we turn our backs on that history.

A key step towards doing that is for those in authority to demilitarise their responses to protests and for demonstrators to engage in peaceful protests.