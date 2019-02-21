Gauteng spares no expense to fix schools’ infrastructure

“The difference between school and life? In school, you are taught a lesson and then given a test. In life, you are given a test that teaches you a lesson,” said Tom Bodett, an American author.

Realising that a child spends maximum time in school as a learner, school infrastructure is a major factor behind how a child sees the world as he or she grows up. The Gauteng department of education (GDE) in partnership with the provincial department of infrastructure is investing heavily in school infrastructure, thereby opening one school every week until the end of March.

Our rationale is simple. For too long our school infrastructure played second fiddle to changing political priorities, with the apartheid government bringing a different agenda to keep blacks out of the education landscape.

Some of the schools’ infrastructure on which we are so dependent today urgently needs an overhaul. Also, urbanisation and population growth have added to the pressure.

Our children and learners deserve a positive start to their adult lives, and supportive school infrastructural development and classroom climate helps us achieve that outcome.

Lest we forget, research overwhelmingly indicates that a positive school climate promotes cooperative learning, group cohesion, respect, and mutual trust – all of which have in turn been shown to improve the learning environment.