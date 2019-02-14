TVET colleges need serious attention from government.

As thousands of workers took to the streets yesterday as part of Cosatu's national strike over job losses, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) vowed to embark on industrial action today until the issues affecting technical and vocational education and training (TVET) and community education and training (CET) colleges are resolved.

Part of Nehawu's demands include stagnation of salaries and benefits of TVET lecturers, an incorrect salary scale used by the department of higher education and training, non-application of section 198B(8)(a) of the Labour Relations Act for all qualifying contract workers in TVET and CET colleges, transferring of all college paid staff to the department and the introduction of a new salary dispensation for staff.

These issues are fundamental, long-existing and more contextual problems confronted by the college sector which pose a question as to whether the government has a capacity to configure the college system to accomplish the objectives of the white paper for post-school education and training by 2030.

The answer to this is that the college system still does not function in a co-ordinated way envisaged by the white paper and has made this sector to purportedly appear to form a separate system within the broader higher educational system.

What's shocking however is the continuous failure of the department to fast-track college-by-college turnaround strategy and set up sound mechanisms in place that would arrest a senseless slide towards a crisis in this sector.