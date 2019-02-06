On Wednesday‚ a video showing a heated confrontation between a teacher and a pupil at Sans Souci Girls' High School in Newlands‚ Cape Town‚ left the country divided.

Anele was one of many who took to social media to share her thoughts on the video.

She made it clear that she believes it is not a school teacher's job to teach children manners. She believes manners are the parent's or guardian's job‚ while the teacher's job is to educate the child.

"It’s not a teachers job to teach your child manners‚ you teach them manners and teachers educate them. When will they grow their minds when they are too busy trying to get them to stay off their phones‚" Anele tweeted.

The Voice SA presenter sympathised with the teachers‚ saying that they are "going through the most" but said that nobody involved in the incident was completely blameless.