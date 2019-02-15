Walkway disaster waiting to happen at Ennerdale school

Another potentially deadly walkway at a Gauteng school has been cordoned off as parents feared for their children's safety.

Parents at Ennerdale secondary school in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, were so worried about structural defects in the walkway that they described it as a disaster waiting to happen.

The school governing body (SGB) said its pleas to the Gauteng department of education to fix the defective structure had fallen on deaf ears for the past five years.

Following the collapse of a similar walkway at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark which claimed the lives of four pupils, parents at the Ennerdale school stopped pupils walking underneath the walkway.