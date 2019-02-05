'I will cry for many years': father of Hoërskool Driehoek pupil

It was a cloudy morning on Tuesday at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark‚ which was rocked by tragedy last week.

The road leading to the school was lined with cars parked on either side as pupils arrived for counselling. Flowers‚ cards and candles had been laid at the front gates of the school.

Pupils stared at the messages of remembrance left for those who lost their lives in the fatal walkway bridge collapse on Friday. The names of the four pupils who died are written on bright yellow and purple shirts pinned onto the school fence.

"Here is where angels live‚" reads one of the messages.