The numbers prove it: Students prefer universities to TVET colleges

“I am pleased that the 2019 application process has performed well in terms of systems, applications received, as well as user experience,” said Pandor.

While the application process was smooth, Pandor indicated that the 2018 academic year had been beset by a number of challenges.

“These included finalising funding decisions, addressing the 2017 academic year backlog, the non-payment and delays in the payment of allowances, and a weakness in data integration between NSFAS and institutions,” she said.

The delay in resolving these challenges had resulted in the scheme being placed under administration for 12 months since August 2018.

That decision led to the appointment of Dr Randall Carolissen as the administrator of the scheme. He was tasked with closing the 2017 and 2018 funding cycles to ensure that students who had qualified for the bursary scheme were confirmed for financial assistance and had received their allowances, said Pandor.

Carolissen also had the responsibility of developing effective plans for the 2019 funding cycle to ensure that student funding for the year worked without any hassles.

“I am pleased to report that NSFAS has made good progress in both these areas,” she said.

Of all the applicants, the majority were female (63%).

“A total of 34,413 applications received were Sassa recipients, who automatically qualified in terms of the financial qualification criteria and would be funded if admitted, and registered at a TVET college or university,” said the minister.