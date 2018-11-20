Become an earth-moving equipment mechanic with these easy steps

They perform routine maintenance on the machinery and, if an operator reports a fault, search for its cause.

Equipment is first inspected to see whether the problem can easily be detected. If not, the mechanic partially dismantles the engine to check parts for damage or excessive wear. The necessary repairs are then made, which may also require the organisation of replacement parts.

They also repair or replace various fuel systems and need to be able to maintain and repair all these systems. Sometimes, specific parts have to be manufactured or adjustments made to the machine. In such instances, it is up to the mechanic to design the part to be manufactured.

Micrometers, tachometers and engine dynamometers, as well as transmission dynamometers are used for this purpose. Earth-moving equipment mechanics are responsible for looking after all the parts and components of the construction equipment, including the tyres, mechanical components, hydraulic systems, power shift transmissions, electrical and fuel systems.

The work involves travelling at times, as some of the earth-moving equipment is on site or in rural areas. Otherwise the work is usually carried out indoors in workshops.

Watch the video to learn more: