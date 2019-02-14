EFF wants new commission to probe Ramaphosa 'sellout' claims

The EFF has called for a commission of inquiry into claims that President Cyril Ramaphosa collaborated with apartheid authorities in the early 1970s.

The shocking allegations were raised by Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota during the Sona debate in parliament on Wednesday.

Although Ramaphosa received staunch backing from health minister Aaron Motsoaledi‚ the EFF still wants the allegations to be probed.

"The EFF takes seriously the allegations made by the leader of Cope‚ Mosiuoa Lekota‚ that President Ramaphosa collaborated with [the] apartheid Special Branch and sold out his comrades in order to avoid imprisonment around 1972-1974‚" said the EFF in a statement.