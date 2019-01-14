A monster disguising as a teacher

It's the second week of school in 2019 and parents are having high hopes for their children.

Parents wait with bated breath to see how their kids perform at the end of the year.

Basically, all parents send their little ones to schools to arm them with the most important thing in life - education.

They entrust their faith in teachers to prepare their children for challenges ahead.

So, parents would always expect teachers to handle themselves in a professional manner from which our kids will learn.

But one Soweto parent is living to regret the day she took her child to a Johannesburg school.

Jessica Mnguni, 49, wanted her 18-year-old daughter to have an education that would make her a better person. Mnguni knows the importance of education as she's also a teacher by profession.

But she has been left devastated after her daughter, as we reported on page 8 in today's edition, committed suicide after she was allegedly bullied by her maths teacher at Vorentoe high school.

In a heart-rending suicide note she wrote months before she took her own life last week, Nicole describes how unbearable her life had become after the alleged humiliation by her teacher.

The Gauteng department of education says it is aware of the matter and promised to investigate.

If the teacher is found guilty, the department should not hesitate to fire her because she surely does not belong in the profession. She is a disgrace to this noble profession.

In fact, this teacher doesn't deserve to work within any environment with children.