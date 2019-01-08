Unisa 'shut down' not necessary

Thousands of frustrated applicants and students queued outside University of South Africa (Unisa) campuses in vain yesterday, as the institution was shut down.

Some of the students told Sowetan that they had been standing in lines as early as 4am, hoping to secure space to study in one of the country's leading universities.

Operations were halted by the student representative council yesterday over courses that the institution advertised for 2019 but were unaccredited by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA), among other issues.

Unisa SRC president Wadzanani Mazhetese said no registration process would take place until the issues were resolved. He said some aspiring students had applied to study the unrecognised courses and were accepted and registered by the institution and the SRC was determined to stop the university from ruining the pupils' futures with unrecognised qualifications.

This was confirmed by Unisa spokesman Martin Ramotshela, who said the institution had mistakenly uploaded some unaccredited programmes onto their system. However, Ramotshela said the university was in talks with SAQA to get the required accreditation.