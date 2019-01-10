Stamp out racism at our schools

The excitement of the first day of school yesterday was dampened by yet another racist incident in our schools.

This was after a picture showing black pupils sitting separately from white pupils at a North West school went viral on social media.

Four black children sat at a small desk in a corner far from 18 white kids who occupied one big desk in the middle of a classroom at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke.

A mother of one of the four, who was angered by the incident, said the photo was sent to the school's WhatsApp group. "This was meant to be an exciting day for me but it's not," said the parent.

Asked how she felt about the incident, she said she hoped her five-year-old child was still too young to have noticed what was going on. "But I am p****d off."

The school principal apparently told parents she was not aware of the situation.

This was not the first time children have been subjected to racism in the country's schools.

Curro Foundation School in Roodeplaat was found guilty of racism after a probe by the Gauteng education department. Pupils were racially segregated in classrooms in January 2015.

The school apologised and de-segregated classes.